NVIDIA Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, July 20th (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 20th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 20th.

NVIDIA stock opened at $758.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $472.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $695.99. NVIDIA has a one year low of $391.08 and a one year high of $835.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.37.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 297,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $237,694,000 after buying an additional 151,877 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

