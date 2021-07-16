NXM 24 Hour Volume Hits $34,927.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. NXM has a total market cap of $457.71 million and $34,927.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $71.44 or 0.00228119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.30 or 0.00827981 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,905,583 coins and its circulating supply is 6,406,908 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

