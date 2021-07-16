O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.55. O2Micro International shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 53,427 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $169.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIIM. UBS Group AG grew its position in O2Micro International by 469.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 124,842 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in O2Micro International by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in O2Micro International by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 160,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in O2Micro International by 678.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 59,148 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

