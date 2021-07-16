Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Michael Robert Martin Sells 5,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $55.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.78. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.98.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

