Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $370.00

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 361 ($4.72), with a volume of 102542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 361 ($4.72).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCI shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of £651.97 million and a PE ratio of 7.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 341.30.

In related news, insider David Till acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,130 ($32,832.51).

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

