Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.32. Approximately 11,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 595,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 48.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,522,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

