Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Gap Up to $90.87

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $90.87, but opened at $93.71. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $91.38, with a volume of 35 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.