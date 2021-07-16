Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys £166.32 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Tim Steiner acquired 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,848 ($24.14) per share, with a total value of £166.32 ($217.30).

Shares of OCDO traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,800 ($23.52). 428,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,855. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,935.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.82. Ocado Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,782.50 ($23.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a market capitalization of £13.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OCDO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,636.82 ($34.45).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

