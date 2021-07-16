Ocean Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18.80 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $236.40 million and approximately $18.80 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ocean Protocol Profile

OCEAN is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

