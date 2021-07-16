Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CFO Sells $208,276.20 in Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $208,276.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjay Subramanian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $253,580.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $87,730.20.

Shares of OCGN stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.66. 18,879,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,795,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 4.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth $75,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ocugen by 12.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

