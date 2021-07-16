Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Insider Christopher Dold Sells 2,000 Shares

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00.

Shares of Ocugen stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. 18,879,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,795,488. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 4.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ocugen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after buying an additional 1,196,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ocugen by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Ocugen by 4,917.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 559,479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ocugen by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 53,084 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

