Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Position Trimmed by Samsara BioCapital LLC

Samsara BioCapital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned about 1.81% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 969.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

ODT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. 1,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,570. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $130.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Odonate Therapeutics Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

