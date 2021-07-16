Office Properties Income Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 68.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

