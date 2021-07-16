Offshift Market Cap Hits $3.11 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $26,967.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,557.79 or 1.00008314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00034984 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00050789 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

