Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Short Interest Down 23.0% in June

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $687,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.94. The company had a trading volume of 742,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $276.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

