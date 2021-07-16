Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Sells $1,071,750.00 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Gray G. Benoist sold 25,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,071,750.00.

OLN stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,071. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Olin by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

