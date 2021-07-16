Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 527.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,768,000 after buying an additional 364,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,133,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after buying an additional 190,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after buying an additional 232,589 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

