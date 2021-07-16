OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $3.60 on Exchanges

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $504.96 million and approximately $164.12 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for $3.60 or 0.00011488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00238658 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000782 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

