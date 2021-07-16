Omni Reaches Market Cap of $2.01 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Omni has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $90.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Omni has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $3.57 or 0.00011301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,239 coins and its circulating supply is 562,923 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

