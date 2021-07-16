Omnitude 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $419,948.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Omnitude has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $550,062.58 and approximately $419,948.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.85 or 0.00797927 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

