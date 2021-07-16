Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE ONTO opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.23. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. Research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $1,335,487.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,937.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,128 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,498. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,821,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,982,000 after acquiring an additional 288,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 482,536 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 875,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,496,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

