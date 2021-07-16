Ontology (ONT) Tops One Day Volume of $91.34 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001989 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $555.92 million and $91.34 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00052375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002485 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00035342 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00239805 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000863 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00033416 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,616,316 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

