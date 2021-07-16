Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $28.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $520.55 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $318,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,361,618. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth $11,181,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

