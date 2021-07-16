Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

OOMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $302,617.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $84,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ooma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ooma by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ooma by 26.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

