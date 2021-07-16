OpenDAO (OPEN) Trading Down 17.7% This Week

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00048631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.05 or 0.00814026 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.