Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.54. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 28,521 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPNT. Northland Securities began coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 million, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. Analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

