Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Workhorse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 354,845 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,192 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,671,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,577,000 after purchasing an additional 136,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.