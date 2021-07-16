Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aeva Technologies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aeva Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEVA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

AEVA opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

