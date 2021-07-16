Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Short Interest Up 95.9% in June

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, an increase of 95.9% from the June 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Opthea in the 4th quarter worth about $37,107,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

OPT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. 264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.50. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

