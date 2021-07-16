OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the June 15th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ OPHC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.17. 1,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,661. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptimumBank by 17.7% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OptimumBank by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

