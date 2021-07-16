OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the June 15th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ OPHC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.17. 1,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,661. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
