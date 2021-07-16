Orbitcoin Market Cap Hits $753,081.53 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $753,081.53 and approximately $25.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,332.63 or 0.99959522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00036956 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.83 or 0.01224532 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.27 or 0.00358161 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.67 or 0.00372212 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006530 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00052584 BTC.

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

