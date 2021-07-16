Orbitcoin (ORB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $53.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $709,949.50 and $53.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,439.38 or 0.99959219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00034995 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.49 or 0.01187489 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.44 or 0.00360668 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.06 or 0.00365812 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006350 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00050289 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

