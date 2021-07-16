Orchid Price Tops $0.27 (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $185.57 million and $37.61 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 682,402,109 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

