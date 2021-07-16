Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the June 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,971,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Albert Mitrani sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Also, CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Insiders sold 3,974,612 shares of company stock worth $2,740,405 over the last 90 days.

BPSR stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

