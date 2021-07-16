Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s share price fell 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.99. 8,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,367,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. Research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $973,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,201,218 shares of company stock worth $68,724,479 over the last 90 days. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Organogenesis by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Organogenesis by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

