Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,000 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the June 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 469,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 78,136 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Orgenesis by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Orgenesis by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Orgenesis by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORGS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,719. Orgenesis has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $118.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 186.45% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.