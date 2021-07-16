Origin Dollar (OUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,807.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003130 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $7,807.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00106259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00146203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.37 or 1.00101913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

