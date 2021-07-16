Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the June 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBTC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,098. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.11. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58.

Get Osprey Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.