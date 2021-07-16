OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $62.14

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.14 and traded as low as $61.70. OSRAM Licht shares last traded at $61.70, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.59.

About OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

