Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE OMI opened at $42.91 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.22.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,149.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $1,460,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 643,214 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 95.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 398,051 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

