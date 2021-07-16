OWNDATA (OWN) Hits Market Capitalization of $605,431.74

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $605,431.74 and $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00225587 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.30 or 0.00777507 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

