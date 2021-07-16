OWNDATA Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $600,142.36 and approximately $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00223845 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001169 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.58 or 0.00801629 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

