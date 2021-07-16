Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,700 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the June 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ OXSQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,994. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $240.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.35. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 298.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

OXSQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Steven P. Novak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,760.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

