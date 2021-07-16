Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) & SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Head-To-Head Review

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SuRo Capital and Oxford Square Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.82 million 175.15 $75.34 million ($0.81) -16.26 Oxford Square Capital $35.94 million 6.71 $1.71 million N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oxford Square Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SuRo Capital and Oxford Square Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

SuRo Capital presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.86%. Given SuRo Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Oxford Square Capital.

Volatility & Risk

SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 11,106.87% -4.85% -3.42% Oxford Square Capital 298.32% 25.46% 16.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 75.9%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. SuRo Capital pays out -1,234.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Oxford Square Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

