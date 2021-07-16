Ozgrowth Limited (ASX:OZG) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Ozgrowth Limited (ASX:OZG) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Ozgrowth’s previous final dividend of $0.003.
In other Ozgrowth news, insider Simon Joyner acquired 166,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,468.73 ($28,906.24).
About Ozgrowth
