Ozgrowth Limited (ASX:OZG) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Ozgrowth Limited (ASX:OZG) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Ozgrowth’s previous final dividend of $0.003.

In other Ozgrowth news, insider Simon Joyner acquired 166,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,468.73 ($28,906.24).

Ozgrowth Limited is a fund launched and managed by Westoz Funds Management Pty Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm also invests in alternative investment markets. Ozgrowth Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

