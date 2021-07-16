Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of VETS opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15. Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

