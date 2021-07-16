Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NYSEARCA:VETS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NYSEARCA:VETS) shares traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.52 and last traded at $38.52. 109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.16.

