Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $27.00

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $27.76. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 8,748 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,581,000 after purchasing an additional 948,644 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 942,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,098,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,322,000 after purchasing an additional 725,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

