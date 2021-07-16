Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) CFO Sells $5,200,000.00 in Stock

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) CFO Twynam Investments Proprietary sold 2,000,000 shares of Pacific Green Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $5,200,000.00.

Pacific Green Technologies stock remained flat at $$1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,447. Pacific Green Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00.

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

