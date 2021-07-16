Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) CFO Sells $5,200,000.00 in Stock

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) CFO Twynam Investments Proprietary sold 2,000,000 shares of Pacific Green Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $5,200,000.00.
Pacific Green Technologies stock remained flat at $$1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,447. Pacific Green Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00.
Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile
