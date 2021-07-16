Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $56.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.95. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $339,064.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,237.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,897 shares of company stock worth $3,338,801 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

